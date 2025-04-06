Fire Breaks Out In Bilaspur-Bikaner Train Near Ujjain, No Casualties Reported | VIDEO

Ujjain: A massive fire broke out on the 20846 Bilaspur-Bikaner train at Tarana station near Madhya Pradesh 's Ujjain. The fire broke out in the SLR (generator coach) of the train, causing widespread panic among passengers. On information, the Railway police and firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. As per reports, no casualties have been reported so far during the incident.

According to reports, the fire erupted in the generator coach of the train, which was travelling from Bilaspur to Bikaner. The flames quickly spread, engulfing the coach and causing chaos among the passengers. The train's occupants were shocked and frightened by the sudden outbreak of fire, and many of them rushed to the windows and doors to escape.

Meanwhile, the railway authorities responded swiftly to the incident, and the nearby coaches were quickly evacuated. The firefighters started efforts to control the blaze and eventually managed to douse the flames in time. The burnt coach was separated later from the train.

A senior official stated that the train was then sent off to a safe location, and the fire was extinguished. The Tarana station master confirmed that the fire had been brought under control and that there were no reports of any passengers being injured.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and an investigation has been launched to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident. The railway authorities are examining the damaged coach to identify the root cause of the fire.