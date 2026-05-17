Fire Breaks Out In Thiruvananthapuram-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express, In MP, No Casualties Reported

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a coach of the Thiruvananthapuram-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district on Saturday morning, triggering panic among passengers before railway authorities swiftly brought the blaze under control.

According to railway officials, the incident occurred in Coach B-1 of Train No. 12431 while the premium Rajdhani Express was travelling from Thiruvananthapuram to New Delhi. The fire broke out between Vikramgarh Alot and Luniricha railway stations under the Kota Railway Division.

Officials said the blaze was quickly contained and no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. Railway staff immediately initiated emergency protocols after smoke and flames were noticed inside the coach.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation has been launched to determine what triggered the incident. Authorities are examining the affected coach and related equipment.

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Following the incident, an Accident Relief Train was dispatched from Ratlam to assist in restoration and safety operations. Ratlam Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) also left for the spot to monitor the situation and oversee further action.

Railway officials stated that timely intervention by onboard staff and emergency teams helped avert a major mishap on the busy route connecting Kerala with the national capital.