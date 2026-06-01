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Fire Breaks Out on the Second Floor of Ministry of Education Office in Delhi

Fire Breaks Out on the Second Floor of Ministry of Education Office in Delhi

Asian News International
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New Delhi: A fire broke out on the second floor of the Ministry of Education office, Vikas Marg, in Delhi, prompting immediate reaction from the fire services. Fire Tenders have reached the spot, and efforts are underway to douse the fire. Further details awaited.  

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Published By:
 Namya Kapur
Published On: