Updated 17 February 2026 at 17:03 IST
Fire Engulfs Oil Tanker On NH-27 In Assam's Kokrajhar District
At least seven people were burned to death in a fire that broke out in a chemical factory in the Bhiwadi area of Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district, officials said.
Kokrajhar: A massive fire broke out on Tuesday in an oil tanker on NH-27 in the Gossaigaon area of Assam's Kokrajhar district. Fire tenders arrived at the site of the incident, and all efforts are being made to douse the fire. A thick plume of smoke is emerging from the site of the incident. Further details are awaited.
On Monday, at least seven people were burned to death in a fire that broke out in a chemical factory in the Bhiwadi area of Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district, officials said. Rajasthan Minister Sanjay Sharma said seven workers died in the Bhiwadi factory fire. He said the factory, located in a garment zone, was illegally manufacturing fireworks.
The plot had been allotted by RIICO to a person who subleased it. No other business is permitted in the area.
Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 17 February 2026 at 17:03 IST