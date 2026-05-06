Fire Erupts At Mumbai's T2 Airport Metro Station, Passengers Safely Evacuated
Fire broke out at Mumbai's underground T2 Airport Metro Station in Andheri East on Wednesday evening. All passengers were evacuated from the spot.
- India News
- 1 min read
Mumbai: Fire broke out at Mumbai's underground T2 Airport Metro Station in Andheri East on Wednesday evening. All passengers were evacuated from the spot. As per reports, emergency teams reached the spot as soon as smoke was detected. Authorities said that "nobody was hurt" in the incident. Rescue teams and the Mumbai Metro staff cleared the station and secured the area.
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