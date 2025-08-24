Fire outbreak in Mumbai's East Goregaon building, No Causalities Reported Due To Instant Rescue Efforts



A blaze erupted in the Vaishnav Heights building, a 22-storey residential high-rise complex on Rani Sati Marg in Goregaon East, Mumbai, on Sunday, August 24, 2025. The fire started in the 11th floor at about 3:30 pm IST and later engulfed the 12th floor. An official with the BMC confirmed that the flames covered an area of about 600 square feet in the 12th floor. The extent of the property damage remains to be ascertained, although extensive damage would be anticipated in the involved flats. Due to prompt action by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire was controlled without any injuries or casualties being reported. The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation. Firefighting crews managed to contain the fire from spreading further in the high-rise complex. Residents from some flats were evacuated as a precautionary measure during the rescue efforts.