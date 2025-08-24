Qutub Minar Illuminated in Ukrainian Flag Colors to Mark Ukraine’s Independence Day

Qutub Minar in Delhi illuminated in the colors of the Ukrainian national flag | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The iconic Qutub Minar, one of India’s most celebrated UNESCO World Heritage sites, lit up in the striking colours of yellow and blue on Saturday evening to celebrate Ukraine’s Independence Day.

The illumination drew attention across the capital as the 12th-century monument glowed in the hues of the Ukrainian national flag, symbolizing friendship between the two nations.

The lighting ceremony was organized to mark Ukraine’s 34th Independence Day, observed annually on August 24. The monument was also illuminated on August 23, 2023, making this year’s gesture a reiteration of India’s call for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Watch the Video:

Qutub Minar has often been illuminated to mark global events and cultural celebrations. For instance, on International Yoga Day (June 21), it has displayed special designs to highlight India’s global initiative. During major cricket tournaments, such as the ICC Cricket World Cup, the monument has also been lit up in solidarity with the national team.

Beyond celebrations, the monument is frequently used to spread awareness of global issues. On World Environment Day (June 5), it is illuminated in green to promote sustainability, while during Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October), it shines in pink to encourage early detection and research.

Standing at 73 meters tall, Qutub Minar has become a symbolic canvas for light displays, representing solidarity, cultural diplomacy, and global goodwill.

This year’s tribute to Ukraine not only acknowledged the significance of its independence but also highlighted how India’s heritage monuments are increasingly serving as symbols of international connection and diplomacy.

Social Media Reacts

Many users applauded the gesture, calling it Respectful.

While another sarcastically wrote, 'Putin bhai kahi qutub minar na uda do.'

Others wrote, ‘It’s just a symbolic gesture on Ukraine's Independence Day, no need to seethe so hard'.