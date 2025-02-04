sb.scorecardresearch

Published 23:17 IST, February 4th 2025

Fire Scare at Krishna Mathura Temple

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Arvind Kumar said the smoke came from a spark in the garbage heap after a cowshed was cleaned.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Fire Scare at Krishna Mathura Temple | Image: Pixabay

A column of smoke rising from the Sri Krishna Janmasthan premises here on Tuesday sent people scampering to safety. No one was reported hurt.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Arvind Kumar said the smoke came from a spark in the garbage heap after a cowshed was cleaned.

Firefighters present at the spot brought the blaze under control.

Kumar said an investigation will be done to ascertain the reasons for the garbage catching fire. 

Updated 23:17 IST, February 4th 2025