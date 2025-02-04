Published 23:17 IST, February 4th 2025
Fire Scare at Krishna Mathura Temple
Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Arvind Kumar said the smoke came from a spark in the garbage heap after a cowshed was cleaned.
A column of smoke rising from the Sri Krishna Janmasthan premises here on Tuesday sent people scampering to safety. No one was reported hurt.
Firefighters present at the spot brought the blaze under control.
Kumar said an investigation will be done to ascertain the reasons for the garbage catching fire.
