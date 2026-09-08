Security Scare in Mumbai: Fake PMO Official, Armed Bodyguard Detained Ahead of PM Modi's Event

Mumbai: A major security scare was averted in Mumbai on Tuesday after local police detained a 24-year-old man posing as a senior Prime Minister's Office (PMO) official, along with an armed personal bodyguard, near the venue where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to attend a high-profile event.

Local police and central security personnel intercepted the suspect during perimeter checks at the venue, where they also recovered a firearm from a private bodyguard accompanying him.

The suspect, identified by law enforcement as Rohan Parekh, was intercepted at the entrance of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) inside the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Parekh attempted to gain entry into the heavily guarded perimeter by presenting a forged PMO identity card. However, alert security personnel performing routine verification protocols noticed discrepancies in the credentials and promptly detained him.

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During the initial search, police discovered that Parekh was accompanied by a man acting as his personal bodyguard, who was carrying a concealed firearm.

Officers immediately seized the weapon and took both individuals into custody before handing them over to the Mumbai Crime Branch for intensive interrogation.

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The venue in BKC was hosting the Global Fintech Fest 2026, bringing together international policymakers, financial technology executives, and investors.

With PM Modi scheduled to inaugurate the event and deliver an address, a multi-tiered security apparatus, comprising the Special Protection Group (SPG), Mumbai Police, and specialised quick-response teams, had already locked down the surrounding zone.

Senior police officials confirmed that the Mumbai Crime Branch is conducting a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the exact motives behind the duo's attempt to access the venue.

Investigators are probing Parekh’s background, digital footprints, and contact networks to clarify whether the breach was an intentional security threat, an unauthorised stunt to secure VIP access, or tied to broader criminal activity.

Authorities are also investigating how the bodyguard obtained the firearm and whether the weapon holds a valid permit.

Law enforcement officials recalled a similar incident at BKC in 2023, where a suspect was caught carrying a counterfeit National Security Guard (NSG) identity card ahead of a high-profile VIP visit.

Security across all transit nodes surrounding the Bandra Kurla Complex was immediately tightened following the arrests, with additional intelligence personnel deployed to screen attendees.

Formal charges involving criminal impersonation, forgery, trespass, and violations under the Arms Act have been filed against the suspects as forensic examination of the seized fake identity card continues.

The accused arrested in connection with the Prime Minister's security breach case in Mumbai have been produced before the Esplanade Court (Killa Court) and remanded to police custody until September 11, 2026.