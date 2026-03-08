Fireworks, Cheers Across India As Men In Blue Lift T20 World Cup | Watch

New Delhi: As the defending champion India brings the ICC T20 WorldCup home, by crushing New Zealand by 96 runs, the nation erupted into jubilation on Sunday night with fans thronging city streets, beating drums, cheering for the Men in Blue and waving the tricolour.

The skies in Siliguri were filled with colourful fireworks, while the crowd in Kanpur went wild celebrating cheering with posters and flags.

"India is victorious, was victorious and will remain victorious. Bharat Mata Ki Jai... India won again under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav. The way Sanju Samson hit a big score and then Shivam Dube hit 24 in the last overs, it created a lot of pressure on New Zealand," one of them said speaking to ANI.

Massive celebrations also broke out in Nagpur as people came out onto the streets in large numbers cheering for their team. The spirits were high in Mumbai as well as people came out to celebrate India's victory waving the tricolour. In Jammu, people were seen bursting firecrackers in celebration, while the city of Prayagraj entered into a full-on party mood as people danced with their hands up in the air, in celebration.

Celebrations broke out at the India Gate in the national capital as youth were seen out in large numbers waving the national flag and cheering for the Men in Blue. At Moradabad, people were seen feeding sweets to one another and applying 'gulal' to each other, chanting ‘East or West, India is the Best.’

In Thiruvananthapuram, one of the fans of Sanju Samson told ANI, "We are bleeding blue. We are bleeding for India. It is a great honour. It is a great moment for all of us. Our local boy has supported us. He has proved what he is capable of...He doesn't play for himself; he plays for the country."