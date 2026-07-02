First Batch of Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims Flagged Off from Jammu; 57-Day Pilgrimage Begins Amid Tight Security

New Delhi: The first batch of pilgrims for the annual Shri Amarnath Yatra was flagged off from the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu on Thursday morning by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, marking the formal commencement of one of India's most significant religious pilgrimages.

The convoy departed at around 5 am amid chants of "Bam Bam Bhole" and devotional songs dedicated to Baba Barfani, with pilgrims displaying immense enthusiasm as they embarked on the journey towards the Baltal and Pahalgam base camps. The devotees will begin their trek to the holy cave shrine on July 3.

The 57-day Shri Amarnath Yatra will be held from July 3 to August 28, concluding on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Pilgrims can undertake the pilgrimage through both the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma described the Shri Amarnath Yatra as one of the most important pilgrimages in the country and expressed hope for its smooth and successful conduct.

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Jammu and Kashmir Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Sunil Sharma also congratulated the pilgrims and expressed confidence that the arrangements made by the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board would ensure a comfortable journey. He added that this year's pilgrimage could witness a record number of devotees.

With security remaining a top priority, authorities have put in place extensive arrangements to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the pilgrimage. A multi-layered security grid has been established from Jammu to the holy cave shrine, with the Army, Central Armed Police Forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and other security agencies deployed along the entire route.

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Modern surveillance systems, including drones, CCTV cameras, anti-drone systems, and other monitoring equipment, have also been deployed to enhance security. Hours before the flag-off, CRPF personnel of the 137th Battalion, assisted by a K9 unit, sanitised the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur.

Earlier this week, security forces intensified preparations by conducting anti-terror mock drills across the yatra routes. In Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with paramilitary forces, carried out a mock drill at the newly constructed Yatri Nivas, Shri Prem Garg Bhawan, at the Pathan Chowk base camp to strengthen emergency preparedness.