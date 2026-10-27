First Cheetah Killing Since 1947 Royal Hunt: Modi Government's Ambitious Kuno Project Loses Cub To Gunfire

Morena: A major setback for the Narendra Modi government's ambitious Project Cheetah, a young cheetah linked to Kuno National Park has died after being allegedly shot in Madhya Pradesh. The incident is believed to be the first killing of the species by firearms since the historic reintroduction to India.

According to reports, the animal, a 19-month-old male cub identified as KNG22, was found critically injured early Tuesday in the Morena forest division. The forest division in Morena forms part of the extended region around Kuno National Park, the centrepiece of India's cheetah revival effort. Despite emergency surgery in which 5 firearm pellets were removed, the cub could not be saved.

The forest officials have called the incident unprecedented in the modern history of the project. The reintroduction of cheetahs had begun in September 2022 after decades of absence, making this the first reported instance of human-caused fatal shooting since then. Historically, the country's last cheetahs were wiped out in 1947 when Maharaja Ramanuj Pratap Singh Deo of Koriya, now in Chhattisgarh, hunted down the final three Asiatic cheetahs remaining in the wild.

Now, the incident casts a shadow over the high-profile conservation initiative launched by Prime Minister Modi in September 2022. As part of the initiative, 8 cheetahs were flown in from Namibia, followed by 12 more from South Africa, to re-establish the species in India almost 75 years after it was declared extinct in the country. It is the first reported case of a cheetah being gunned down since that reintroduction.

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Reports suggested that the injured cub was first located in Compartment No. 748 of the Morena forest division. A preliminary X-ray conducted in the field revealed the presence of multiple foreign bodies lodged at different locations inside the body. The forest officials immediately initiated treatment to revive the animal.

After consultations with senior wildlife experts, the decision was taken to shift the animal for specialised care. It was transported to the Department of Veterinary Surgery and Radiology at the Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University in Jabalpur for detailed investigation and intensive treatment, far from the Kuno habitat.

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Scans Reveal Fatal Damage, STF Probe Ordered

At the university hospital, a CT scan confirmed the worst fears of the veterinary team. The foreign objects had inflicted extensive damage to the cheetah's internal organs, musculoskeletal system and nervous system.

An emergency operation was performed and 5 firearm pellets were successfully recovered from the body. However, despite sustained efforts by the surgeons, KNG22 succumbed to the injuries. The Madhya Pradesh government has now constituted a Special Task Force (STF) comprising forest and police officers to conduct a detailed investigation.

The formation of the STF was announced by Dr Sameeta Rajora, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden of Madhya Pradesh, in a statement on Tuesday. She confirmed that with the death of KNG22, India's total cheetah population stands at 58. Of these, 52 cheetahs remain in Kuno National Park, four are housed in Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary and two in Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve.