First Clear CCTV Footage Of Dr Umar Nabi Released, Red Fort Terror Attack Bomber Visited Old Delhi Mosque Hours Before Deadly Explosion

New CCTV footage of Dr Umar Nabi, who was behind the wheel of the car that exploded near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday, has emerged that shows him exiting a mosque in Old Delhi hours before carrying out the last. The 19-second footage, dated November 10, the day of the blast, shows Umar walking outside Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque in the Turkman Gate area of Old Delhi. Seeing the video, it seems he visited the mosque before carrying out the high-voltage blast.

Delhi Police confirms Dr Umar Nabi as the man behind the Red Fort blast through a DNA test

Delhi Police informed that they conducted a DNA test on the driver of the Hyundai i20, confirming that it was Dr Umar Nabi. His DNA matched that of his mother’s. Investigators noted that Dr Umar's leg was trapped between the steering wheel and the accelerator after the explosion, indicating he was driving the car when it exploded. His remains were recovered from the wreckage of the white Hyundai i20 and sent for forensic analysis.

DNA samples collected from his family in Pulwama, Kashmir, were later matched with the remains recovered from the car. Officials said Dr Umar had purchased the i20 used in the blast just 11 days before the explosion.

A blast outside the Red Fort resulted in the deaths of at least 12 people and left dozens injured. The explosion's force shattered shopfronts and caused widespread panic throughout Old Delhi. Following the attack, Chandni Chowk was closed for a day, and several areas in and around Delhi were placed on Red Alert.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken charge of the case after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) flagged possible terror links. A senior official told Republic, “A dedicated team is conducting a coordinated probe to trace the wider network and motive behind the explosion.” Sources said the blast is linked to a Jaish-e-Mohammad module that was recently uncovered, with agencies having seized over 3,000 kilograms of explosives and detonators from Faridabad.

The probe is on.