'Missiles Passed Over Us': Indian Students Evacuated from War-Torn Iran Land in Delhi, Share Terrifying Experience | Watch

A special flight carrying 110 Indian students, who were evacuated from Iran due to rising tensions with Israel, landed safely in Delhi in the early hours of Thursday. The evacuation was carried out as part of the Indian government’s ‘Operation Sindhu’.

These students, most of whom were studying at Urmia Medical University in Iran, were first moved to Armenia with the help of the Indian Embassy. Of the 110 students, 90 are reported to be from the Kashmir Valley.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier stated that Indian nationals in Tehran were being relocated to safer areas as a precaution. The Indian Embassy in Iran also assisted several individuals in crossing into Armenia, advising others with their own transportation to move out of Tehran due to the worsening situation.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for their timely intervention.

"We remain hopeful that all remaining students will be evacuated soon," the association said in a statement.

Parents and family members of several students were seen waiting anxiously at the airport for their children.

Haider Ali, the father of a 21-year-old MBBS student, thanked the Indian government for bringing his son back but expressed concern for those still stuck in Tehran.

Mariam Roz, a student evacuated from Iran, said the situation has worsened, and they even saw missiles from the windows of their dormitory.

Mir Khalif, another student who returned to India, described the terrifying conditions in Iran. “We saw missiles from our windows. Our neighborhood was bombed. It felt like war,” he said. He thanked the authorities for their rescue and hoped that other students still in Iran would be brought home soon.

Another student, Yasir Gaffar, said, "We saw the missiles passing by and the loud sounds at night... I am happy to reach India... I haven't given up on my dreams... When the situation improves, we will return to Iran..."

Amaan Azhar, a student evacuated from Iran, said, "I am very happy. I cannot express in words how happy I am to be finally able to meet my family. The situation in Iran is very bad. The people there are like us; there are small children who are suffering. War is not a good thing. It kills humanity..."

Another student said that the situation in Iran is worsening day by day, particularly in Tehran. "Indian students are all being evacuated from there. We are from Urmia University. Indian authorities are doing a good job. All students are being evacuated and taken to a safe place... We were evacuated from our University and taken to Armenia, after which we were taken to Qatar. From Qatar, we reached India," he added.

The mother of a student evacuated from Iran said, "I am very happy my daughter has returned home. I want everyone's children to come back. Indian government has managed everything so well that our children did not face any trouble anywhere..."