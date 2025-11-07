First GPS Spoofing, Now A Tech Glitch - What’s Causing Chaos At Delhi’s IGI Airport?

Over 100 flights were delayed at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Friday after a technical glitch crippled the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system. The Delhi Airport Authority confirmed that both arrivals and departures were affected, with controllers forced to prepare flight plans manually.



“The inconvenience is deeply regretted. Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest updates,” the Delhi Airport said in an advisory.

According to data from flight-tracking platform Flightradar24, the average delay for flight departures stood at around 50 minutes. The disruption is significant given that IGIA handles over 1,500 flight movements daily, making it India’s busiest airport.



Airlines Issue Passenger Advisories

Airlines, including SpiceJet, IndiGo, and Air India, issued alerts on X (formerly Twitter), warning passengers of widespread congestion and delays.

SpiceJet urged travelers to “keep a check on flight status” through its website, while IndiGo said operations across Delhi and other northern regions were affected due to the ongoing ATC issue.



“We understand that extended wait times both on the ground and onboard may cause inconvenience. Our teams are working hard to make your experience as smooth as possible,” IndiGo said in a statement.





Air India also confirmed that the glitch had impacted all carriers, adding, “Our cabin crew and on-ground staff at the airport are extending immediate assistance to reduce passenger inconvenience. We request you to check your flight status at Air India’s website before heading to the airport.”

