'First Step Done, CBI Probe Pending': Students React To JSSC-CGL Cancellation

Ranchi: As the Jharkhand government agreed to aspirants' demands and cancelled the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission - Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination, State Minister Dipika Pandey on Monday assured students of reforms to strengthen the examination system and ensure strict action against those involved in paper leaks.

Earlier on Monday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that the state government had decided to cancel all activities associated with TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), including the examinations conducted, the results published and the candidates selected, and the state Cabinet also decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examinations.

Following the announcement, student leaders Umme Habiba and Rahul Kranti ended their hunger strike in the presence of Jharkhand Ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari at the Sadar Hospital.

Dipika Pandey said the government would consult students and incorporate their suggestions while bringing reforms, adding that Jharkhand would set an example for the entire country in tackling examination irregularities.

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She also assured the protesters that shortcomings in the existing system would be addressed and that agencies investigating the matter would ensure that those responsible for paper leaks are not spared.

"Since the first day, I have been telling you that Jharkhand will set an example; we have a model of legislation to ensure strict punishment for the culprits of paper leaks. I can confidently tell you that the reforms we will bring after consultation and taking suggestions from students will be a model for the entire nation... I would like to appeal to the students that through your efforts, a major issue which is not only Jharkhand-specific but is troubling students across the country today, with your efforts, we have led this movement towards a positive conclusion. We assure you that we will rectify the flaws in our system based on your suggestions, and the agencies involved will ensure that the culprits are not spared, and Jharkhand will become an example", she said.

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Meanwhile, Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu said a committee constituted to examine the students' concerns had discussed their issues and reached consensus on most matters.

He said a subsequent meeting chaired by the Chief Minister resulted in a major decision in the interest of the students, with the government accepting their demands.

"Regarding the earlier cabinet-level meeting, the committee established for this purpose had also deliberated on all the students' issues with great empathy, and consensus had been reached on most matters. Subsequently, a meeting chaired by the CM took place. A major decision was taken in the interest of the students, and all their demands were accepted... They represent the future of Jharkhand, and the future of their families rests in their hands. I urge them to abandon the path of agitation and return home", he said.

The remarks came after the government agreed to the demands of the protesters in the agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

However, student leader Ravindra Paswan noted that their demand for a CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities has not yet been fulfilled.

"Our demand regarding the cancellation of the exams has been fulfilled, but the CBI investigation has not been done yet. Until that demand is met, we will not move from here," Paswan said.

Another student leader, Piyush Kumar, described the exam cancellation as only the "first step" and said their demand concerning the '11th to 13th' issue was still pending.

He said the protesters would discuss their next course of action and conduct a detailed review of the remaining demands. Kumar maintained that the struggle would continue until the outstanding issues, including the CBI investigation and the '11th to 13th' matter, were addressed.

Meanwhile, student leader Devendra Nath Mahato interacted with activist Sonam Wangchuk following the Chief Minister's announcement.

Mahato said the protesters had fought the movement while being inspired and guided by Wangchuk.