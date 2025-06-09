Watch: Massive Explosion on Singapore Cargo Ship off Kerala Coast, INS Surat Rushed In

A massive fire broke out on board a Singapore-flagged cargo ship, MV Wan Hai 503 on June 9, about 70–78 nautical miles off the coast of Beypore in Kerala. The incident reportedly began with a huge explosion around 10:30 am, while the ship was en route from Colombo to Mumbai.

Video of Huge Explosion On Singapore Cargo Ship

22 Crew Members on Board, 18 Jumped Into the Sea

There were 22 crew members on board at the time of the fire. Of them, 18 are reported to have jumped into the sea to escape the flames. Rescue teams have managed to locate them and are working to bring them to safety. So far, there are no reports of any injuries or deaths.

Navy and Coast Guard Launch Major Rescue Operation

The Indian Navy responded quickly by diverting the warship INS Surat to the site of the fire. An aerial survey was also launched from the naval airbase INS Garuda in Kochi. At the same time, the Indian Coast Guard deployed a Dornier aircraft for surveillance and sent several rescue boats from Kochi and Beypore.

Three interceptor boats from the Coast Guard and support vessels from the Beypore coast are expected to reach the ship by late afternoon. Medical teams in Kannur, Kozhikode, and Kochi have been put on alert to treat any injured crew members once they are brought ashore.

20 Containers Fall Into Arabian Sea

The cargo ship was carrying around 650 containers. Due to the explosions and fire, at least 20 containers fell overboard into the Arabian Sea. The full extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Fire Still Under Investigation

The exact cause of the explosion and fire is not yet known. Authorities, including the Maritime Operations Centre in Mumbai and naval teams in Kochi, are keeping a close watch and continuing their rescue and assessment efforts.

Despite the explosions and fire, the ship has not sunk. It remains afloat as rescue operations continue.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked district officials to be ready to provide emergency support, while the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) continues to coordinate with the Coast Guard for updates.