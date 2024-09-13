sb.scorecardresearch
  • First Visuals: Arvind Kejriwal Walks Out of Tihar Jail, Euphoria Among AAP Supporters

Published 18:45 IST, September 13th 2024

First Visuals: Arvind Kejriwal Walks Out of Tihar Jail, Euphoria Among AAP Supporters

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday walked out of the Tihar Jail after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi excise policy case.

First visuals of Arvind Kejriwal after being released from Tihar jail
First visuals of Arvind Kejriwal after being released from Tihar jail | Image: Republic
18:26 IST, September 13th 2024