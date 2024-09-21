sb.scorecardresearch
Published 08:52 IST, September 21st 2024

Fish Plates, Keys Removed From Track in Another Suspected Train Derailment Attempt in Surat

An attempted train derailment was thwarted on Saturday after miscreants removed fish plates and keys from a railway track near Kim Railway Station in Surat

Reported by: Digital Desk
08:52 IST, September 21st 2024