Published 08:52 IST, September 21st 2024
Fish Plates, Keys Removed From Track in Another Suspected Train Derailment Attempt in Surat
An attempted train derailment was thwarted on Saturday after miscreants removed fish plates and keys from a railway track near Kim Railway Station in Surat
An attempted train derailment was thwarted on Saturday after miscreants removed fish plates and keys from a railway track near Kim Railway Station in Surat | Image: Republic
