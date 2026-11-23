New Delhi: Five police personnel were injured after a man allegedly attacked them with a knife inside Delhi's Jama Masjid police station on Monday afternoon. The accused, identified as Nabeel, was later shot by police during an operation to apprehend him after he allegedly attacked another police team while attempting to evade arrest.

According to the Delhi Police, the incident took place around 2:30 PM when Nabeel was called to the Jama Masjid police station in connection with a family dispute involving his mother and sister. During his presence at the police station, he allegedly attacked police personnel with a knife, injuring five of them.

The injured policemen sustained wounds to their necks and faces. They were initially taken to Sanjeevan Hospital for treatment and were subsequently referred to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Following the attack, the accused fled from the police station. He allegedly robbed a two-wheeler to make his escape, prompting the police to launch a search operation to track him down.

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A team from the Central District Operations Unit subsequently traced Nabeel to the Chitli Qabar area in Delhi. However, during the attempt to apprehend him, the accused allegedly attacked police personnel again.

Police personnel opened fire to neutralise the threat and take him into custody. Nabeel sustained bullet injuries during the encounter and was being shifted to a nearby hospital, according to the police.

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