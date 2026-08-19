Five Dead, 20 Others Hospitalised After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar

Bhavnagar, Gujarat: At least five people have died and 20 others have been hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Bhavnagar district, according to local authorities.

District Magistrate Dr Manish Kumar Bansal said the administration received information around 6 pm on 18 August that a group of friends had fallen ill after drinking illicit alcohol. “In total, 22 people have been affected; 18 are currently undergoing treatment, and 4 have died,” he stated. The deceased have been identified as Kartik Makwana, Upendra Gohil and Ghanshyam Jadeja. The death of a fourth individual, Narendra Yadav, is under investigation to determine whether it was linked to the same liquor or another cause. Officials indicated the overall toll may stand at five fatalities with around 20 people requiring hospital care.

Those affected include residents from villages in Bhavnagar district as well as areas within Bhavnagar city. One person from Surat is receiving treatment in that city, while an individual from Jamnagar remains asymptomatic.

Dr Bansal urged anyone who had consumed liquor labelled “Royal Stag” in the past three to four days to seek immediate medical check-up at a nearby centre or get admitted to Sir T Hospital, irrespective of whether they currently show symptoms.

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Police have detained four suspected bootleggers, and further investigation and legal action are underway.

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