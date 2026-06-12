Five Girl Students Injured After Ceiling Plaster Collapses in Kalaburagi Government College

Kalaburagi: In a distressing incident, five girl students sustained injuries when a portion of the ceiling plaster suddenly collapsed inside a government Pre-University College in Kalaburagi city on Friday.

The injured students have been identified as Srushti, Sneha, Sheetal, Pooja, and Divya. The collapse occurred during ongoing classes, sparking panic among students and staff present in the classroom. CCTV footage from the college captured the moment the plaster came crashing down, showing students scrambling for safety.

According to preliminary information, the injured girls were immediately shifted to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Hospital for treatment. Their condition is stated to be stable, though they are under medical observation.

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Station Bazar Police Station. Police have initiated an inspection of the college premises to determine the exact cause of the collapse. Officials are expected to examine whether poor maintenance, structural neglect, or recent construction issues contributed to the accident.

Advertisement

Local residents and parents have expressed concern over the safety standards in government educational institutions, especially ahead of the new academic sessions.

Advertisement