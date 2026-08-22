Five Held in Abetment of Suicide Case of a 24-Year-Old Man in Hyderabad; Dispute Was Over Motorcycle Damage

Hyderabad, Telangana: Masab Tank Police said that they have arrested five people in connection with the death of a 24-year-old man who allegedly jumped from the seventh floor of an apartment in Hyderabad earlier in the week in what appears to be a fallout over motorcycle damage.

The five accused were identified as Mohammed Hanzala Pasha alias Sofiyan, Mohammed Isaq Uddin, Musthafa Khan alias Furquan, Mohd Nawaaz and MD Imran Khan.

Police said all the accused have been produced before the court for judicial remand, and further investigation is underway.

The accused have been booked under Section 108 read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for abetment of suicide, police said.

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According to Hyderabad Police, the deceased, identified as Mir Sofiyan Ali alias Adil, a private employee and resident of Charminar, allegedly died on August 20 while undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital after sustaining injuries from the fall.

Police said the incident took place after Sofiyan was called to an apartment at First Lancer, Masab Tank, during the early hours of August 20. His friend Sharukh, who accompanied him, stayed downstairs while Sofiyan went upstairs. After some time, Sharukh heard a quarrel and later came to know that Sofiyan had jumped from the seventh floor.

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The police said a complaint was received from the deceased's father, following which a case was registered and an investigation was initiated.

During the investigation, police said they found that accused Mohammed Hanzala Pasha alias Sofiyan and Mohammed Isaq Uddin had given a motorcycle to the deceased around four months ago. The bike was allegedly damaged in a road accident and had remained at Sofiyan's house.

Police said the accused had been pressuring him to repair the motorcycle or pay damages. On the night of August 19-20, the accused allegedly gathered at the apartment and called Sofiyan there, where they again demanded that he return the repaired vehicle or pay the damages.