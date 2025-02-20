KIIT Student's Death: 5 Varsity Staff Arrested | Top Developments

Bhubaneswar: Amid the escalating tension following the death of a Nepali engineering student in the KIIT's hostel campus, the police has now arrested five more staff of the private engineering college on the charge of assaulting Nepalese students while they were vacating the hostel following a direction of the institute authorities, police said.

The KIIT fiasco has led to 11 arrests till now, including an engineering student, for allegedly aiding in the suicide of a 20-year-old Nepalese woman on Sunday.

Police Arrests 5 Staffs For Assaulting Nepalese Students

The Infocity Police Station said that five accused individuals, all employees of KIIT, were identified in CCTV footage. They were seen assaulting students while they were vacating their hostel rooms on Monday between 11 AM and 12:20 PM.

“The KIIT staff suddenly arrived there and asked them to leave as soon as possible. Seeing that the students were a little late in vacating the hostel, the accused persons suddenly got angry and abused them in incomprehensible language, attacked them and beat them up. As a result, the students immediately fled from the place,” the police said.

The police later produced all the five staffs at the court.

“Based on the evidence provided by the police, the court has rejected their bail petition and remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days,” the police added.

Earlier, the police had arrested five employees of the deemed to be university, and they secured bail. The police were criticised from different quarters for the five accused getting bail.

Arrest of Accused in Alleged Abetment in Nepali Student’s Death

The accused student, identified as Advik Srivastava, was arrested in Lucknow, and his personal belongings—including mobile phones and laptops—have been seized for further investigation.

An audio clip circulating on social media captures a conversation between the accused and the victim, with the accused heard abusing and harassing the girl.

After her death, Nepalese students staged protests, calling for justice., they voiced their demands to hold those responsible accountable.

The police have registered two cases in connection with the suicide of the Nepalese girl student and the subsequent attack on the youths from the neighbouring country allegedly by the staff of KIIT.

Prakriti Lamsal, a B-tech student, was found dead in her hostel room, and the incident was initially deemed a suicide. However, Nepali students on campus protested, demanding a thorough investigation. As tensions rose, the university instructed students to vacate the campus.