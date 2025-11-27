Five Killed, Two Injured in Fatal Road Accident on Ganga Expressway in Sambhal, UP

A horrific incident is being reported from the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh where on Thursday a tragic accident took place near the Hayat Nagar Police Station. A mini truck barreling down the Ganga Expressway ran into a car resulting in the death of at least 5 people.

As the incident triggered panic in the area, police immediately arrived at the scene to manage the situation. The authorities then admitted the injured individuals to the hospital for treatment and sent the deceased for a post-mortem examination. The deceased are said to be residents of the Adampur Police Station area in Amroha. Their family members were also informed promptly by the authorities.

A police official present at the scene, informed, “A pick up truck carrying vegetables and a car which presumably had a family inside has collided. Both the vehicles were moving in the same lane and had a head-on collision. Unfortunately it has led to 4-5 deaths and 2 are injured, who have been taken to the hospital.”

