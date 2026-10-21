Five More Accused Arrested in Tiger Shroff Firing Case; Total Arrests Now Stand at Eight

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have arrested five additional accused in connection with the recent firing incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, taking the total number of people held in the case to eight so far.

The fresh arrests mark a further advancement in the investigation into the October 18 evening attack in Juhu, where gunmen opened fire at the actor’s vehicle. Tiger Shroff escaped serious injury, while his driver and another person sustained injuries.

Police teams have been working intensively since the incident, leading to the earlier detention of three key suspects and now these additional five. The probe continues to focus on the full chain of involvement, including any logistical support and links to larger networks.

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Officials stated that the investigation remains active, with further questioning of the arrested individuals underway to establish the complete sequence of events and any remaining absconders.

