Five Sacks Filled With Cash Recovered From TMC Leader Dipankar Bhattacharyas Jute Field

In a major development following the arrest of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, local police on Wednesday recovered five large sacks stuffed with cash hidden in a jute field in Baduria, North 24 Parganas. The discovery has created sensation in the area, with counting machines being brought in to determine the exact amount of recovered money.

The recovery comes just days after Bhattacharya, who serves as the Chairman of the Baduria Municipality, was taken into custody on extensive corruption charges.

Acting on specific leads, a police team searched an agricultural plot belonging to Bhattacharya. During the search, investigators unearthed five heavy sacks that had been carefully concealed under the dense crop in a jute field.

While local residents initially gathered at the spot claiming the bags were filled with hidden currency, police sources later confirmed that all five recovered bags are indeed filled with cash. A heavy police deployment has been stationed at the site, and bank officials have been called in as the currency counting process is currently underway.

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Who is Dipankar Bhattacharya and why was he arrested?

Bhattacharya’s legal troubles began earlier this month when law enforcement raided a computer center under his control. During that initial operation, investigators seized approximately ₹80 lakh in cash alongside massive stockpiles of government relief materials that were allegedly hoarded illegally. He was being investigated by police in connection with a major corruption and misappropriation case involving government relief materials.

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