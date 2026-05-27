Karnataka Power Tussle: DK Shivakumar Likely To Take Oath As Chief Minister On May 30

Bengaluru: The power tussle in Karnataka is set to come to an end as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to finalise his resignation on Thursday, with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar likely to take oath as the Chief Minister on May 30 (Saturday).

Farewell Breakfast?

Siddaramaiah

Sources indicate that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will host a final breakfast meeting for his cabinet ministers on Thursday morning. Following this, the 77-year-old leader is expected to head to the Governor’s office to formally tender his resignation.

Siddaramaiah to set to submit his resignation as CM tomorrow at 3 pm.

Siddaramaiah is also set to hold a key breakfast meeting with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at the Chief Minister's official residence 'Kaveri' in Bengaluru at 9 am.

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This comes after a series of high-level deliberations with the Congress high command in New Delhi.

‘No Dissidence In Congress’

Dinesh Gundu Rao with Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has stressed that there is no “dissidence or difference in the Congress”.

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He stated, “Tomorrow the CM has called all the ministers for a meeting to brief about what happened in Delhi. Once we come to know what discussions were held, we will be going by whatever the high command has said. Whatever the party does, we consider everyone’s opinion. There is no dissidence or difference in the Congress, all of us have been working together. There has been no problem in governance or implementation of programs. Karnataka is successful, we are among the leading states in the country. This is a party issue, and the party will take a suitable decision.”

What Led To Power Tussle In Karnataka?

Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar

The Congress won the Karnataka Assembly elections of 2023 with a thumping majority. Following the win, a rumoured ‘power-sharing' agreement was reached between Congress leaders D. K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. It is reported that the agreement was finalised at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.

According to the agreement, Siddaramaiah was to be the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the first 2.5 years of the tenure won in the elections. Siddaramaiah had reportedly agreed to resign one week before completing the 2.5 years, paving the way for D. K. Shivakumar to take over the CM's post for the remainder time.