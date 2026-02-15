PM Modi Among 13 Leaders Invited to Tarique Rahman’s Feb 17 Swearing-In, Will He Travel to Dhaka? | Image: AFP, Facebook

New Delhi: The newly elected government of Bangladesh, led by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Tarique Rahman, is set to take oath on February 17, with India among 13 countries invited to attend the ceremony, signalling Dhaka’s early diplomatic outreach following a decisive electoral mandate for the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

The invitations were issued under the supervision of interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, who has initiated formal preparations for the transition of power. According to Prothom Alo, the countries invited so far include China, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, India, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives and Bhutan.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place Tuesday afternoon at the South Plaza of the National Parliament complex in Dhaka, where members of the new cabinet are expected to take oath alongside the incoming prime minister.

Officials confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received an invitation to attend the event. While sources indicate he may not be able to travel due to prior commitments, India is expected to send a senior representative, underlining the importance New Delhi attaches to its ties with Dhaka.

Earlier, BNP leader ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milan said inviting regional leaders, including Modi, would be a matter of diplomatic courtesy and reflected the party’s foreign policy approach of “friends to all, malice to none.” The BNP has also publicly acknowledged Modi’s congratulatory message following its electoral victory, calling it a sign of goodwill and expressing readiness to work closely with India to advance bilateral relations based on mutual respect and shared regional interests.

In a post on X, the BNP expressed appreciation for PM Modi's message and recognition of its leadership. "Thank you very much, Honourable @narendramodi. We greatly appreciate your kind acknowledgment of Tarique Rahman's leadership in securing the BNP's decisive win in the national elections. This outcome reflects the trust and confidence the people of Bangladesh have placed in our leadership and in the democratic process".

The party further underscored its commitment to democratic governance and national development. "Bangladesh remains committed to upholding democratic values, inclusivity, and progressive development for all its citizens".

Highlighting the importance of bilateral ties, the BNP signalled its intent to work closely with New Delhi in the coming years. "We look forward to engaging constructively with India to advance our multifaceted relationship, guided by mutual respect, sensitivity to each other's concerns, and a shared commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in our region".

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes to Tarique Rahman after the BNP's electoral triumph, marking a significant political shift in Bangladesh's leadership landscape.

In his message posted on X, Modi congratulated Rahman on steering the party to a decisive mandate. "I convey my warm congratulations to Tarique Rahman on leading BNP to a decisive victory in the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh. This victory shows the trust of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership. India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals. @trahmanbnp @bdbnp78".

The BNP, led by Tarique Rahman, won a landslide majority in the 300-seat parliament, securing well over the 151 seats needed to form a government and positioning Rahman as prime minister-designate. The Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami alliance emerged as the main opposition.

Voter turnout was around 59%, and a constitutional referendum on governance reforms passed. Results triggered reactions across Bangladesh's political spectrum and internationally amid hopes for democratic renewal.