Yellow Alert Issued As Rain Batters Delhi-NCR: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms Till Midweek; IGI Airport, IndiGo Share Travel Guidelines

After days of intense heat and humidity, Delhi-NCR residents finally received a much-needed respite as they woke up to early morning showers on Monday morning. However, the change in weather prompted emergency advisories from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and IndiGo Airlines.

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory

As roads across Delhi-NCR witnessed waterlogging and slow-moving traffic, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport issued a public travel advisory urging passengers to opt for alternative modes of transport to reach the airport instead of road travel. While flight operations remain largely normal, authorities warned that minor delays are likely.

"Our on-ground teams are working diligently will all stake-holders to ensure your journey remains hassle-free," the official IGI statement said.

Source: DD

All You Need To Know About IndiGo Advisory For July 7

Private carrier IndiGo also issued an alert, citing air traffic congestion at Delhi Airport due to the rainy weather. The airline has advised passengers to allow extra travel time and verify flight status before leaving home.

“Due to air traffic congestion, some flights are currently being held. Please be assured, our teams are working closely with air traffic control and will get you moving as soon as conditions allow,” IndiGo said in its advisory.

Yellow Alert Issued – IMD Forecasts More Rain, Thunderstorms

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put all districts of Delhi under a yellow alert, warning of light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the next 48 hours.

As per the weather department, rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds will continue through Wednesday. Light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue throughout the week, easing by Sunday. Temperature range will stay comfortable between 32°C–34°C.

What Travelers Should Keep in Mind

Use Delhi Metro for airport travel to avoid road congestion.

Check flight status directly with airlines or via official apps.

Monitor IMD alerts and local traffic updates regularly.