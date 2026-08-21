Flies, Cockroaches in Kitchens: Maharashtra FDA Suspends Licenses of McDonald’s Colaba, Radio Club Over Hygiene Lapses

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cracked down hard on multiple high-profile food establishments in the city, suspending the FSSAI licenses of McDonald’s outlet in Colaba, Radio Club and Khar Gymkhana after inspectors uncovered shocking hygiene violations, including live cockroaches, rotting waste and critical food safety failures.

The most detailed action targets the McDonald’s Family Restaurant kiosk operated by Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. at Metro House, Ground Floor, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Colaba (FSSAI Licence No. 11518001000315). The licence was suspended with immediate effect from August 19, 2026.

A reinspection on that date found that 18 of the 20 critical deficiencies flagged in an earlier Improvement Notice remained unaddressed. Inspectors reported live cockroaches in the kitchen, missing pest traps, and rotting food waste lying on floors next to food storage and preparation areas. Refrigeration equipment was uncalibrated, with device-to-pyrometer temperature gaps ranging from extreme highs to lows that left high-risk foods in the bacterial danger zone.

Other serious breaches included dirty cleaning rags being used on food-contact surfaces, open packaging stored without segregation, dusty light fixtures hanging unprotected above open food lines, and staff handling dirty footwear or soiled cloths before touching ready-to-eat food without washing their hands.

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Adding to the gravity of the case, the outlet had submitted a 148-page compliance report on August 12 claiming all issues had been fixed. Reinspections proved the claims false. Authorities noted that submitting falsified documentation to the State Licensing Authority is a serious offence under Section 61 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and points to a complete breakdown of the establishment’s Food Safety Management System.

Inspectors also found deceptive practices. Signage promoting a “Real Food Real Good Mission” and claims of using only natural dairy products (real cheese and real paneer) were contradicted by the presence and use of processed non-dairy/analogue preparations such as “GO Cheese SAUCE” (containing milk solids and emulsifiers) in items like Cheese Fries, without any declaration on menus or display boards. This violated state directives on cheese analogue labelling and amounted to misbranding and misleading trade practices under Sections 23 and 24 of the FSS Act.

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Given the active pest infestation, contamination risks, temperature control failures and misleading claims, the FDA decided further improvement notices would endanger public health. Exercising powers under Section 32(2) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, read with Regulation 2.1.8(1) of the FSS Regulations, 2011, the licence was suspended. The outlet is barred from manufacturing, selling or distributing any food during the suspension. Violations will attract prosecution for operating without a valid licence. Strict surveillance is being maintained.

Similar hygiene failures involving flies and cockroaches in kitchens led the FDA to shut the food operations at Radio Club and Khar Gymkhana as well.