Flight Disruption Alert: IndiGo Cancels 13 Flights Today Amid Dense Fog

New Delhi: As most people in north India woke up to dense fog on a cold Sunday morning, the country's largest airline, IndiGo has cancelled 13 flights scheduled for the day citing poor weather conditions across several airports. Two of these flights were however affected for operational reasons.

These cancellations were centered around major airports across the country including Chandigarh, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Delhi, Gaya, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur and Pune.

This comes as IndiGo has continued to cancel some of its services for more than a week citing poor weather conditions. On Saturday, the airline had cancelled a total of 57 flights at several airports. These included flights from Chandigarh, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Delhi, Gaya, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur and Pune, among others.

What Is Category-III

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the country's airline regulator, announced the period between December 10, 2025 and February 10, 2026 as the official fog window this winter. As part of the DGCA fog operations (CAT-IIIB) norms, airlines are mandated to roster pilots trained to operate in low-visibility conditions, as well as deploy a CAT-IIIB-compliant aircraft fleet for such operations.

Category-III is an advanced navigation system that empowers an aircraft to land under foggy conditions. Category-III-A is a precision instrument approach and landing that enables a plane to land with a runway visual range (RVR) of 200 metres. In addition to that, Category-III-B helps in landing with an RVR of under 50 metres.

How Many Flights Are IndiGo Operating

IndiGo, which is bound by DGCA norms after its massive operations crisis earlier this month, is currently operating a curtailed schedule in compliance with the government's order.

Earlier, under its winter flight schedule, IndiGo was permitted to operate 15,014 domestic flights per week, or about 2,144 flights per day. This is roughly six per cent higher than the 14,158 weekly flights it operated during the summer schedule of 2025.

However, the government has now cut down the airline's domestic flight schedule by 10 per cent or 214 flights per day. Hence IndiGo cannot operate more than 1,930 flights per day on domestic routes under its winter schedule.

The IndiGo Crisis

IndiGo, had come under a severe storm earlier this month as the airline cancelled thousands of flights on account of new rest norms for pilots, which allow more rest to the pilots. This spiralled into a national airline crisis as the cancellations went up to around 1,600 flights on a single day during that period.

Thousands of passengers were left stranded at major airport for long hours, causing considerable distress, which prompted the government to finally step in and issue strict directions to the airline.