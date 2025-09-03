Are Schools Closed in Kashmir Today Due to Heavy Rain? Check Official Notice as IMD Issues Weather Alert

Due to continuous heavy rain, all schools and colleges in Kashmir have been closed and exams postponed. | Image: ANI

Srinagar: All schools and colleges in the Kashmir division will remain closed today, September 3, 2025, due to continuous bad weather and the risk of flooding. The decision was made by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, as a safety measure to protect students and staff.

The Director of School Education Kashmir, Dr. G. N. Itoo, also confirmed that the order applies to both government and private institutions. The weather has caused major disruptions across Jammu and Kashmir, with authorities now focusing on safety and relief efforts.

Exams and University Classes Also Postponed

Along with school closures, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has postponed Class 10 and Class 11 exams. Jammu University has suspended all classes for today, reflecting how seriously the authorities are treating the situation.

Schools are expected to reopen once the weather improves and the risk to students is reduced.

Heavy Rains Lashes Many Districts in Kashmir

Heavy rain has been reported across several districts in both Jammu and Kashmir regions. According to official data from September 2, 8:30 AM to September 3, 5:30 AM, the rainfall recorded in some areas was extremely high:

Batote: 157.3 mm

Reasi: 203 mm

Katra: 193 mm

Doda: 114 mm

Banihal: 95 mm

Jammu Observatory: 81 mm

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of more rain, landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts in several districts over the next 16 hours. These include Jammu, Kathua, Doda, Udhampur, Ramban, Rajouri, and parts of south Kashmir.

Relief Efforts Underway as Flood Risk Increases

In the Jammu region, where over 110 lives have been lost in the last two weeks due to floods and landslides, relief work is in full swing. BJP lawmakers have pledged Rs 35.5 crore for flood relief, and the central government has released Rs 209 crore to support disaster response efforts.

Emergency teams, including police and SDRF, have started shifting people from low-lying areas to safer places. Rivers like Tawi, Basantar, Chenab, Ujh, Tarnah, and Ravi were all near or above alert levels but have started to recede.

Students Advised to Stay Indoors