GPS Spoofing Targeted Flights And Airports In India, Centre Confirms in Parliament

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil aviation confirmed in Parliament on Monday that GPS spoofing and GNSS interference affected Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) and several other airports in India over the past year. The revelation came in response to a starred question asked by Rajya Sabha member S Niranjan Reddy in the Parliament Winter Session that began today.

Reddy questioned, "Whether government is aware of recent incidents of GPS spoofing reported at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), New Delhi and the steps taken by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Airports Authority of India (AAI) to investigate and mitigate such incidents in future," stated news reports.

In a written reply, Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu said the incidents occurred while aircraft were using GPS-based landing procedures on Runway 10 at IGI Airport. He added after receiving spoofed navigation signals, the flights affected switched to contingency procedures. However, the operations on other runway ends remained unaffected due to the availability of conventional ground-based navigational aids, Naidu added.

In a bid to to probe and mitigate GPS spoofing risks, DGCA has taken multiple steps including Advisory Circular ANSS AC 01 (2023) to address GNSS interference in Indian airspace, New Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) issued on November 10, 2025, for real-time reporting of GPS spoofing events around IGI Airport, stated Naidu.

‘Regular Reports From Major Airports’

The Minister added, "After being mandated by DGCA to report instances of GPS Jamming/Spoofing since November 2023, regular reports are being received from other major airports in the country,"

Similar events in Other Airports

Reportedly, flights operating in the airspace around Delhi and other busy hubs have reported interference with satellite navigation signals. The Ministry further added that similar events were reported from Kolkata, Amritsar, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai airports too.

To ensure safety, the ministry said in its statement that minimum Operating Network (MON) of conventional, ground-based navigation and surveillance systems are retained in line with global best practices. Naidu stressed the government acknowledged heightened global threats such as ransomware and malware targeting aviation systems on the cybersecurity front. Thus, to overcome these risks, AAI is deploying advanced cybersecurity solutions for IT networks and critical infrastructure.