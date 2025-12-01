'Focus On Delivery, Not Drama…Can Give Tips': PM Modi Takes Dig At Oppn As Parliament Winter Session Begins

New Delhi: Ahead of the opening session of 18th Lok Sabha Parliament on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra delivered a clear message to the Opposition, urging all political parties to prioritise delivery over disruption and even urged them to approach the session with responsibility and balance. The PM also taunted the Opposition by stating he could offer tips on how they should carry out their official responsibilities. PM Modi said the MPs "should change their strategy" now.

The Prime Minister added, "The game the Opposition have been playing for the past 10 years is no longer acceptable to the people. They should change their strategy. I am ready to give them a few tips."

While addressing the media, PM Modi requested all political parties that the panic of defeat should not become a ground for debate or Winter Session should not become a place for frustration born out of defeat following poll losses. As public representatives, one should handle the responsibility and expectations of people of the country with utmost balance and responsibility, he added.

PM, while briefing the media, also stressed that the Parliament must function with purpose and seriousness. "This session should focus on what this Parliament thinks about the country, what it wants to do for the country. The focus should be on these issues. The Opposition should also fulfil its responsibility. They should raise such issues, strong issues. They should overcome the disappointment of defeat,” the PM added.

Following the Bihar poll debacle, PM Modi took a jibe at the Opposition and said some parties are unable to digest the defeat and he stressed that the defeat has troubled them. He said, “Come out of the setbacks of poll losses and raise strong points in the House debates.” The PM further stressed, "Some parties simply cannot accept defeat. I had hoped that with time, leaders would have composed themselves after losing Bihar elections, but their statements yesterday showed that the loss has clearly unsettled them. I urge all parties that the winter session should not become a battleground for frustration born out of defeat, nor should it turn into an arena for arrogance born out of victory."

The Prime Minister during the address stated that results, not theatrics, should define parliamentary conduct. In a sharp message to the Opposition, the Prime Minsiter added, "Drama nahi, delivery honi chahiye”. He added, “nare nahi, neeti”, policies, not slogans, must drive national progress."

Winter Session Discussions

The Winter Session is expected to witness discussions on key national issues, legislative business, and economic policies, with PM Modi calling for focused, responsible participation from all members. Apart from SIR, the Opposition is also expected to discuss the deteriorating air quality in Delhi, India's foreign policy, and the recent car blast near the Red Fort in the national capital.