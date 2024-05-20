Advertisement

In recent weeks, a new Covid variant has captured global attention: the FLiRT variant. This subvariant of Omicron, dubbed KP.2, has sparked concern due to its rapid transmission rate and implications for public health. As nations grapple with the emergence of this novel mutation, vigilance and swift action are paramount in containing its spread and safeguarding communities from its potential impact.

Decoding ‘FLiRT’

The moniker "FLiRT" derives from specific mutations in the virus's spike protein, notably at positions 456 and 346, where 'F' changes to 'L' and 'R' changes to 'T' respectively. The amalgamation of "FL" and "RT" gives rise to the name "FLiRT," representing this new Covid variant's distinct genetic makeup.

List of States Affected By FLiRT COVID Variant

Maharashtra (The most alarming): Cases - 146 Maharashtra stands out with 146 reported cases of the KP.2 Omicron subvariant. Despite the rise in cases, hospitalizations have not seen a corresponding increase, offering a silver lining amidst the concerns.

West Bengal: Cases - 36 The KP.2 variant has surfaced in West Bengal, with 36 confirmed cases. While concerns loom over its high transmission rate, state authorities reassure that current numbers do not suggest a significant surge. With approximately 30 active cases and most hospitals reporting no in-patients, the situation appears to be under control for now.

Gujarat: Cases - 23 In Gujarat, 23 individuals have tested positive for the FLiRT variant, prompting authorities to closely monitor the situation and implement necessary measures to contain its spread.

Rajasthan: Cases - 21 With 21 confirmed cases, Rajasthan joins the list of states grappling with the FLiRT variant. Vigilance and proactive measures are being emphasized to mitigate any potential escalation in cases.

Odisha: Cases - 17 Odisha reports 17 cases of the FLiRT variant, prompting health authorities to intensify surveillance and testing efforts to curb its dissemination within the state.

Uttarakhand: Cases - 16 Uttarakhand registers 16 cases of the FLiRT variant, prompting heightened vigilance and strategic interventions to prevent further transmission among its populace.

Goa: Cases - 12 Goa, known for its tourist influx, records 12 cases of the FLiRT variant, necessitating stringent measures to safeguard both residents and visitors from potential transmission.

Symptoms of FLiRT COVID Variant

he Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its list of potential symptoms in March, which includes:

Fever or Chills Cough Shortness of Breath or Difficulty Breathing Fatigue Muscle or Body Aches Headache New Loss of Taste or Smell Sore Throat Congestion or Runny Nose Nausea or Vomiting Diarrhea