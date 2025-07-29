‘Floated Amidst Flood Of Love From People’: AIADMK's Palaniswami’s Bold Response To Stalin’s Jibes, Asserts Party's Dominance

Chennai: The political faceoff in Tamil Nadu has intensified, with Edappadi K Palaniswami, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Tamil Nadu assembly and stalwart of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), delivering a scathing response to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's pointed queries about his political ascent. The verbal sparring match between the two heavyweights of Tamil politics has escalated, with Palaniswami's bold retort setting the stage for an explosive confrontation as the state assembly elections near.

Taking to the social media platform X, Palaniswami penned several posts, with photos from his roadshows in various constituencies, that not only addressed Stalin's queries but also showed his own unwavering confidence in the AIADMK's prospects. The posts, which have since gone viral, were accompanied by captivating videos showcasing a massive gathering of AIADMK supporters on the streets of Tamil Nadu. The visuals, which capture the enthusiasm of the AIADMK's cadre, proved Palaniswami's enduring appeal and the party's grassroots strength.

Palaniswami Draws Massive Support, Shares Pictures of Overwhelming Crowds

The video footage shared by Palaniswami depicted a sea of supporters, all clad in AIADMK's signature colours, cheering and chanting slogans in support of him as he made his way through the crowded streets.

In his post, Palaniswami fired back at Stalin, saying, “Starting as an ordinary branch secretary and rising through hard work, you, Mr. Stalin (MK Stalin), who asks how I came to be.” The remark outlined Palaniswami's response to Stalin's apparent attempts to undermine his credentials. He stressed on his humble beginnings, seeking to make a point that his political journey has been marked by dedication and perseverance.

The AIADMK leader further asserted his party's dominance and strong grassroots support, proclaiming, "Yesterday, I floated amidst the flood of love from the people of the Virali Malai constituency." He hinted that the massive support will translate into a decisive victory for the AIADMK in the future.

In a veiled reference to the forthcoming electoral battles, Palaniswami declared, "The people of Virali Malai have already proclaimed the victory of AIADMK, which tomorrow's history will tell." The AIADMK leader asserted that his party's history and legacy will continue to shape the state's future.

Sharing images from the Thirumayam constituency, he wrote, “Thirumayam constituency is a place where people want change wherever they turn! The only AGENDA of the people of Tamil Nadu is to overthrow the ineffectual, bankrupt DMK and re-establish a government for the people of AIADMK!"

In another post on X, he shared pictures from Karaikudi constituency, saying, “With a unique heritage in culture and commerce, the Karaikudi constituency sees a flood of people as far as the eye can see! The firm resolve of the people is that the DMK regime, which deceives the masses, will vanish with the 2026 elections!”

“I am from Tirupattur constituency, which has its unique pride in art, spirituality and history. People are of the clear opinion that the DMK regime, which is based only on commission-recovery-corruption, should be abolished and the governance of AIADMK, which is based only on commitment-ability-trustworthiness, should flourish,” in another post, Palaniswami said.

Assembly Elections In Tamil Nadu

The 2026 Tamil Nadu legislative assembly election is slated to take place in April-May 2026, to elect all 234 members to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Currently, MK Stalin holds the office of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and the next year's election will determine whether he retains his position or a new leader emerges.