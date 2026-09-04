Flood-like Conditions Grip Five Bihar Districts as Major Rivers Cross Danger Levels; CM Conducts Aerial Survey

Patna: A flood-like situation has developed in five districts of Bihar after several major rivers rose above their danger marks, triggered by heavy rainfall in neighbouring Nepal and Jharkhand.

Swollen waters of the Ganga, Gandak, Kosi, Burhi Gandak, Bagmati, Punpun and Ghaghra have inundated low-lying areas in the affected districts. In response, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday carried out an aerial survey of the impacted regions and reviewed ongoing relief and rescue efforts.

In a post on X, the chief minister said he had directed officials to act swiftly and effectively so that people in the affected areas receive prompt assistance, face no hardships, and that lives and property remain protected.