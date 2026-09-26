Flood-Like Situation in Odisha’s Banpur After Heavy Rainfall, Roads Submerged

Khordha: A flood-like situation has emerged in Banpur of Khordha district of Odisha following heavy rainfall, with floodwater entering residential areas and disrupting normal life.

Several main roads have been affected, including the Banpur-Balugaon road, which has been disconnected due to the rising water levels.

Paddy fields have also been submerged, affecting farmers in the area.

Meanwhile, on 25th September, ADM Somnath Pradhan visited flood-affected areas in Malkangiri district of Odisha amid heavy rainfall and rising water levels in the region.

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The Mathili Fire Service Team also rescued a family stranded in floodwater after the water level of the Saberi River at Nadiguda village increased following heavy rainfall.

In Puri, Odisha, the district administration has alerted tourists by hoisting red flags and has banned tourists from bathing in the sea. Lifeguards have been deployed in various sectors along the beach.

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Assistant Station Officer Ananta Prasad Biswal emphasised the severity of the crisis, noting that conditions are hazardous and expected to deteriorate further.

"Given the current situation, specifically the deep depression, Puri has been designated a 'red zone,' a status expected to remain in effect for the next two days... We have deployed 98 lifeguards from the Odisha Fire Service to raise awareness. The situation in Puri is dangerous today and is expected to worsen tomorrow; a deep depression has already formed, causing the sea to become extremely turbulent with high waves. Anything could happen at any moment,” Ananta Prasad Biswal told ANI.

In response to the escalating danger, the district administration has enforced a strict, official ban on sea bathing.

Biswal said, “Red flags have already been hoisted, and lifeguards are continuously issuing warnings via loudspeakers. The government has provided lifeguards, ATV bikes, and megaphones, and the Puri administration has officially banned bathing in the sea. I urge tourists not to enter the water for the next two days."

According to a Fire Services official, the collector has advised lifeguards to ensure that no tourist enters the sea for bathing, as the sea will remain turbulent with high tides. The administration is laying special emphasis on zero drowning.