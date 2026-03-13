Flying to UAE or Saudi Arabia? Air India, Air India Express to Operate 78 Flights on March 13 - Check Full List

Flying to UAE or Saudi Arabia? Check Full List of Flights for Air India, Air India Express on March 13 | Image: ANI/File

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing war in West Asia and disruptions to air routes across the region, Air India and Air India Express have announced that they will together operate 78 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from West Asian destinations on March 13.

The move comes as airlines attempt to maintain connectivity for passengers despite airspace restrictions and operational challenges caused by the escalating war.

Scheduled services to Jeddah and Muscat

Both airlines will continue their scheduled operations to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and Muscat in Oman.

A total of six flights will operate to and from Jeddah, including services by Air India from Delhi and Mumbai, while Air India Express will operate one flight from Hyderabad to Jeddah and back.

Advertisement

Air India Express will also continue its scheduled services to Muscat, operating 12 flights on the route. These services will include round trips from Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram.

Additional flights planned to Riyadh

In addition to regular operations, the two airlines will also operate one non-scheduled round flight each to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Air India will operate the Mumbai–Riyadh service, while Air India Express will operate the Kozhikode–Riyadh route.

60 flights to UAE and Saudi Arabia

Beyond scheduled routes, the Air India group plans to operate 60 additional non-scheduled flights to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, subject to slot availability and prevailing operational conditions.

These flights will be operated with the required permissions from Indian and local regulatory authorities.

Destinations in the UAE include Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah, with services from several Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kozhikode, Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram.

Air India said that flights to North America, Europe, Australia and other international destinations continue to operate as per schedule, despite the disruptions affecting some West Asia routes.

Flexible options for affected passengers

Air India has offered flexible travel options to passengers booked on temporarily suspended routes.

The airline said travellers could reschedule their journey for a later date without additional charges or opt for a full refund.

Passengers can submit rebooking or cancellation requests through Air India’s official website or customer support helplines.

Further, they are proactively contacting affected passengers through their registered mobile numbers to provide rebooking options.