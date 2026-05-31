FNCC Outraged After Armed Kuki Cadres Ambush Naga Villagers Trying to Repair Water Supply Line

According to local authorities and community leaders, the incident occurred when three unarmed villagers ventured into the nearby forested hills to service the village's primary water source, which had been facing supply disruptions.

NG Akhiu, the Convenor of the Foothills Naga Coordination Committee, detailed the encounter, identifying the attackers as armed Kuki members belonging to the KNF-P/KNDP.

"Today, there was a very unfortunate incident at Konsaram village. This morning, around 10 a.m., three villagers went to fix the water sources there, and when they went up to fix the sources, the Kuki militants were already there, and they ambushed the three innocent villagers. One was injured, and the other two were, for some time, lost in the jungle, but fortunately, the two also came back safely,” he said.