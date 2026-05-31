FNCC Outraged After Armed Kuki Cadres Ambush Naga Villagers Trying to Repair Water Supply Line
The Foothills Naga Coordination Committee (FNCC) has strongly condemned the unprovoked attack.
- India News
- 2 min read
Tensions have flared once again in the foothills of Manipur following a targeted ambush on indigenous Naga villagers.
The Foothills Naga Coordination Committee (FNCC) has strongly condemned an unprovoked attack on residents of Konsaram (Konsakhul) village who were ambushed by suspected Kuki militants while attempting to repair their community’s drinking water pipeline raising questions about the efficacy of existing security measures in the area.
According to local authorities and community leaders, the incident occurred when three unarmed villagers ventured into the nearby forested hills to service the village's primary water source, which had been facing supply disruptions.
NG Akhiu, the Convenor of the Foothills Naga Coordination Committee, detailed the encounter, identifying the attackers as armed Kuki members belonging to the KNF-P/KNDP.
"Today, there was a very unfortunate incident at Konsaram village. This morning, around 10 a.m., three villagers went to fix the water sources there, and when they went up to fix the sources, the Kuki militants were already there, and they ambushed the three innocent villagers. One was injured, and the other two were, for some time, lost in the jungle, but fortunately, the two also came back safely,” he said.
He further added, "The Kuki militant people are always ready to attack, ready to ambush the innocent villagers. They are waiting for us; they are taking advantage of our innocence."
The wounded villager was evacuated by locals and is currently receiving medical treatment at a regional facility.
The FNCC has expressed deep outrage over the incident, accusing Kuki militant factions of deliberately targeting the Naga community.
Akhiu also issued an urgent appeal to both the Manipur state government and central authorities to tighten protection strategy in the violence-torn state.
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