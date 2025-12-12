'Focus on Pollution, Not Smoking': TMC MP Justifies Vaping On Parliament Premises

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy has issued a clarification for smoking on the premises of the Parliament. This comes after the Member of the Parliament (MP) was caught smoking on camera while being engaged in a casual chat with his colleagues.

Responding to allegations of smoking, the Member of the Parliament (MP) said, "There is no allegation. Smoking cigarettes inside the House is prohibited, but there is no objection to smoking cigarettes in the open space outside the House."

He added, “The allegation was levelled by BJP, under whose government pollution in Delhi is at its highest. They should focus on lowering the level of pollution instead of making such allegations.”

Earlier, BJP MP Anurag Thakur had raised the issue in the Lok Sabha, asking Speaker Om Birla, “Sir, e-cigarettes have been banned throughout the country. Have you allowed smoking inside the Parliament?"After Birla told the House that smoking is banned in the Parliament, Thakur told him, "Sir, a TMC MP is smoking for the last few days. Please get it checked.”

Firmly stating that there is no such rule nor any precedent that allows any Member of Parliament (MP) to smoke inside the House, Birla added, “If such an incident is brought to my notice with clarity, appropriate action will follow.”

Advertisement

However, hours after this exchange took place in the Lok Sabha, videos of veteran TMC leader Saugata Roy smoking on the Parliament premises had gone viral on social media. Union Ministers Giriraj Singh and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were also seen confronting Roy.

Reacting to the viral videos, TMC MP Kirti Azad said, “I can name hundreds of Parliamentarians who smoke on premises.”

Also Read- 'Nobody Called Me!': Siddaramaiah Loses His Cool, Snaps At Reporters Over Questions on Delhi Visit