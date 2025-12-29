IMD Issues Red Alert for Dense Fog in Delhi; 128 Flights Cancelled, Travel Disruptions Worsen

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday upgraded its dense fog alert for the national capital from orange to red, warning that extremely low visibility conditions are expected to continue till Tuesday afternoon, severely disrupting travel across air, rail and road networks.

The red alert was issued as thick fog enveloped the city early in the morning, with visibility dropping to as low as 50 metres at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and Safdarjung Observatory. Although visibility later improved marginally, conditions remained hazardous for most of the day.

Air Travel Chaos at IGI Airport

The dense fog triggered widescale disruption at Delhi’s main aviation hub, with at least 128 flights cancelled so far, including an equal number of arrivals and departures. In addition, eight flights were diverted to alternate airports, and hundreds of others faced delays, according to airport officials and data from flight-tracking services.

Runway operations were conducted under Category III low-visibility protocols, allowing limited movements but slowing down take-offs and landings significantly. Airlines including IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet issued travel advisories urging passengers to check flight statuses before heading to the airport and to expect disruptions throughout the day.

Air Quality Worsens

Compounding the travel woes, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) slipped back into the ‘severe’ category, raising health concerns for residents, especially vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly and people with respiratory conditions.

IMD forecasts indicate that the dense fog is likely to persist into Tuesday afternoon, and authorities have asked travellers to plan ahead and stay updated with the latest advisories. With winter conditions intensifying and low wind speeds trapping pollutants and moisture close to the ground, visibility issues and travel disruptions are expected to continue through the peak winter season.