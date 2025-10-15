Updated 15 October 2025 at 17:51 IST
Bihar Assembly Elections: BJP Releases Second List of 12 Candidates, Fields Singer Maithili Thakur From Alinagar
BJP’s second list for the Bihar Assembly polls features folk singer Maithili Thakur as its candidate from Alinagar. With 12 new names, the party has now announced 83 out of 101 candidates.
- India News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Patna: The BJP unveiled its second list of candidates on Tuesday, and folk singer Maithili Thakur will run from Bihar's Alinagar constituency. Twelve names are on the list, making 83 out of 101 the party's announced candidates.
The announcement said that Jagat Prakash Nadda chaired the October 12 meeting of the BJP Central Election Committee. Along with other Central Election Committee members, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh attended the discussions.
For the Bihar Assembly elections, the Central Election Committee approved a number of candidates, including Mangal Pandey for Siwan, Tarkishore Prasad for Katihar, Ramkripal Yadav for Danapur, Nitin Nabin for Bankipur, Renu Devi for Bettiah, Prem Kumar for Gaya Town, Shreyasi Singh for Jamui, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha for Lakhisarai, and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary for Tarapur.
On October 14, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the initial list of 71 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. On November 6 and 11, voters will cast ballots for the 243-seat Assembly, and on November 14, the count will take place.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shruti Sneha
Published On: 15 October 2025 at 17:11 IST