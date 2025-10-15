Bihar Assembly Elections: BJP Releases Second List of 12 Candidates, Fields Singer Maithili Thakur From Alinagar

Patna: The BJP unveiled its second list of candidates on Tuesday, and folk singer Maithili Thakur will run from Bihar's Alinagar constituency. Twelve names are on the list, making 83 out of 101 the party's announced candidates.

The announcement said that Jagat Prakash Nadda chaired the October 12 meeting of the BJP Central Election Committee. Along with other Central Election Committee members, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh attended the discussions.

For the Bihar Assembly elections, the Central Election Committee approved a number of candidates, including Mangal Pandey for Siwan, Tarkishore Prasad for Katihar, Ramkripal Yadav for Danapur, Nitin Nabin for Bankipur, Renu Devi for Bettiah, Prem Kumar for Gaya Town, Shreyasi Singh for Jamui, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha for Lakhisarai, and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary for Tarapur.