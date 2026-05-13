Following PM Modi’s Fuel-Saving Call, Gadkari Chooses Bus Over VIP Convoy

In a move that signals the government’s growing push towards austerity amid rising global energy concerns, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has decided to travel by bus instead of using a large VIP convoy during his upcoming Maharashtra inspection tour.

The decision comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens and government officials to cut fuel consumption as global oil prices remain volatile due to tensions linked to the Iran conflict and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.

An official letter issued by Gadkari’s office on May 13 reveals that the Road Transport and Highways Minister will inspect the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palakhi Marg projects on May 14 and 15 by travelling in a bus along with officials, journalists and security personnel.

The minister has also instructed authorities to reduce the number of vehicles in his convoy by 50 per cent compared to usual deployment.

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According to the communication sent to police and district authorities in Pune, Satara and Solapur, the move is aimed at:

reducing fuel consumption in the interest of “national energy security”

improving traffic management

minimising inconvenience to the public

The development is being seen as part of a larger effort inside the government machinery after PM Modi’s recent appeal for austerity measures.

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Over the past few days, the Prime Minister himself has reportedly scaled down the size of his own motorcade while ensuring mandatory Special Protection Group security arrangements remain intact. Sources also indicate that Modi has encouraged the inclusion of more electric vehicles in official convoys wherever possible, without fresh purchases.

The push comes at a sensitive economic moment for India. As the world’s third-largest oil importer, India remains heavily dependent on crude shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Any prolonged instability in the region risks pushing up fuel prices, inflation and import bills.

During a recent address in Secunderabad, Modi linked fuel conservation with patriotism, saying responsible everyday behaviour is now as important as sacrifices made at the borders.

The Prime Minister had urged citizens to:

use public transport more frequently

avoid unnecessary travel

reduce wasteful consumption

adopt sustainable alternatives

Following the Centre’s messaging, several leaders across states have started making visible changes to their official travel arrangements.

Union Minister C. R. Patil reportedly decided against using an escort vehicle, while Union Minister Ramdas Athawale was seen travelling in the Mumbai Metro and encouraging citizens to use public transport.

In Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reduced his official cavalcade from 13 vehicles to eight and ordered restrictions on vehicle rallies until further notice.

Political observers say Gadkari’s bus ride carries symbolic weight because VIP convoys have long been criticised in India for excessive fuel usage, traffic disruption and security-heavy roadblocks affecting ordinary commuters.