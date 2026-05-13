Leading From Front: PM Modi Cuts Down SPG Convoy Size Amid Austerity Push, CMs Asked To Join Fuel-Saving Move

New Delhi: In an example of leading from the front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has drastically trimmed the size of his security convoy to champion fuel saving and austerity amid global energy market instability.

According to sources, the reduction in the number of vehicles in the Prime Minister's convoy was implemented during his recent visits to Gujarat and Assam, immediately after his speech in Hyderabad.

Fuel Conservation Initiative

According to sources, this decision is part of a broader initiative to conserve fuel, with various other ministries expected to adopt similar measures. While the size of the carcade has been reduced, all modifications to the Prime Minister’s convoy are being carried out in strict compliance with essential security protocols.

Sources reveal that the Prime Minister has also advocated for a higher proportion of electric vehicles within the convoy, strictly stipulating that this transition occur using existing resources rather than new purchases.

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Simultaneously, officials are ensuring that these changes adhere strictly to the 'Blue Book' security protocols, maintaining the highest level of protection without compromise.

CMs Follow Suit

Following the Prime Minister’s lead, Chief Ministers in several states have also ordered reductions in their respective convoys. In addition to BJP-governed states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, the Chief Minister of Delhi has also issued similar directives.

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Union Minister C R Patil has also decided not to take an escort vehicle. The directions on convoy reduction and the push for more electric vehicles are being implemented while keeping mandatory security norms in place.

Moreover, Union minister Ramdas Athawale was spotted travelling by a metro train in Mumbai on Tuesday. Athawale urged people to use public transport to save fuel.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday reduced the number of vehicles in his cavalcade until further orders, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for austerity measures, including reducing fuel consumption, an official said.

As part of austerity measures to be in force until further orders, the Chief Minister's cavalcade will consist of only eight vehicles instead of 13 earlier. No vehicle rallies will be organised during his visits, the official said.

Why this move?

The move comes in line with the Prime Minister's "seven appeals" to citizens to contribute towards economic resilience by reducing dependence on imported fuel and adopting environmentally sustainable alternatives.

Addressing a gathering in Secunderabad on Sunday, PM Modi stressed that patriotism in present times extends beyond defending the nation at the borders and includes responsible behaviour in everyday life. "Patriotism is not only about the willingness to sacrifice one's life on the border. In these times, it is about living responsibly and fulfilling our duties to the nation in our daily lives," the Prime Minister had said.

Highlighting the impact of global disruptions and rising costs, the Prime Minister urged people to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by increasingly relying on public transport, car-pooling and electric vehicles. To reduce dependence on imports, PM Modi also called upon citizens to cut down edible oil consumption and appealed to farmers to reduce the use of chemical fertilisers and move towards natural farming.