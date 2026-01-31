Updated 31 January 2026 at 16:22 IST
Food Dispute Turns Fatal: Two Stabbed to Death at Roadside Eatery in Ghaziabad
A heated argument over delayed service and overcharging at a dhaba escalated into a physical fight between two groups, leading to a double murder in the Khoda area of Ghaziabad.
New Delhi: Two young men were stabbed to death late Friday night following a violent altercation at a roadside eatery in the Khoda area of Ghaziabad.
Fight breaks out at Vaishno Dhaba
The incident took place at Vaishno Dhaba near Ambedkar Gate, where two groups were eating after allegedly consuming alcohol. According to initial information, a heated argument erupted between the groups over a delay in serving food and claims of being overcharged.
What began as a verbal dispute quickly escalated into a physical fight.
During the scuffle, members of one group allegedly pulled out knives and attacked the other group. Satyam and his friend Shripal, both residents of Khoda, sustained critical stab injuries and died on the spot.
The sudden violence triggered panic at the eatery, forcing other customers to flee the scene.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 31 January 2026 at 16:22 IST