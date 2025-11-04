'For Authentic Info, Rely Only On Official Sources': PIB Cautions Against Pakistan's Fake Propaganda Targeting Indian Officials | Image: DD (File)

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has exposed Pakistan's propaganda targeting high-ranking Indian officials by digitally altering their speeches.

The PIB Fact Check unit posted a digitally manipulated video of Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, claiming that all non-caste Hindu soldiers are being removed in a "Saffronized India."

In a post on X, PIB Fact Check wrote, "Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a digitally altered video of the Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, making claims that all the non-caste Hindu soldiers are being removed in a 'Saffronized India'...Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, has NOT made any such statement!"

The PIB said that it is an attempt to mislead people.

"This #AI-generated #fake video is being circulated to mislead people and create distrust against the #IndianArmedForces."

The government agency further cautioned people not to fall prey to such malicious content, not to forward such content, and to rely only on official sources for authentic information.

"Stay alert. Do not forward content of this type. For authentic information, rely only on official sources," the PIB stated in its X post.

PIB also posted a link to the original video by news agency ANI: "Watch the original video: https://x.com/ANI/status/1984587864210894917"

The PIB also fact-checked claims of pro-Pakistani accounts targeting Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi.

In a post on X, the PIB Fact Check wrote, "Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a digitally altered video of Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, making claims that the #Trishul exercises are nothing but political theatre before the #BiharElections...Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, has NOT made any such statement!"

PIB Fact Check also posted the link for the unedited video: https://youtu.be/e58hbLW73Hw?si=Fn9s9ZB6VFB-cnug