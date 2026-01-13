'Pakistani Propaganda': PIB Busts Viral Letter Claiming India Suspended Trade With Afghanistan Due To Iran Unrest

New Delhi: The government of India on Tuesday rejected a viral claim that India has temporarily suspended trade operations with Afghanistan due to the escalating unrest in Iran. Government agency Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that the fake news is being circulated by Pakistani propaganda accounts.

The PIB also posted a picture of an X account named 'Global WatchDog', that had shared a fabricated letter claiming to have been issued by Government of India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The letter was signed by Vimal Anand, Chief Secretary of Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The fake letter, addressed to trade bodies, customs authorities and export councils, read, “In view of the rapidly evolving regional security environment and the ongoing unrest in the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has resulted in significant disruptions to regional transit routes, logistics corridors, and commercial safety assurances, the Government of India has undertaken a comprehensive review of the prevailing situation.”

The letter further claimed that after "due consideration" and in the “interest of safeguarding national trade interests, supply chain integrity, and the security of Indian commercial personnel and assets, it has been decided that all trade operations with Afghanistan shall be placed under temporary suspension with immediate effect.”

Advertisement

The fake letter stated that India is suspending trade with Afghanistan as a "precautionary step" in view of heightened regional instability, increased risks to transit routes and uncertainties related to financial settlements and cargo security.

The letter concluded with an advice to all exporters and importers to refrain from initiating new trade contracts with Afghanistan, place ongoing consignments on hold where feasible, and coordinate with concerned authorities for guidance on shipments already in transit.

Advertisement

Fake letter claiming India has temporarily suspended trade operations with Afghanistan | Image: X

In a post on X, the PIB said, “The letter is #FAKE…Stay alert. Do not share such content." The government agency advised the public to always rely on official sources for authentic information.

Iran is facing massive protests against the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei government amid deteriorating economic conditions and rising inflation in the country. According to an Iranian official, at least 2,000 people including security personnel have been killed in the ongoing protests.