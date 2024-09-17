sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ New Delhi CM | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid | Train Derailments | Kolkata Horror |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 'For the 1st Time in 60 Years...': Amit Shah Praises 'Political Stability' on 100 Days of Modi 3.0

Published 11:56 IST, September 17th 2024

'For the 1st Time in 60 Years...': Amit Shah Praises 'Political Stability' on 100 Days of Modi 3.0

Shah praised the "political stability" and emphasised the efforts of the NDA government for India's growth in the last 10 years.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: In Jodhpur, Amit Shah Hits Out At Opposition Over Corruption Issues
'For the 1st Time in 60 Years...': Amit Shah Praises 'Political Stability' on 100 Days of Modi 3.0 | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:28 IST, September 17th 2024